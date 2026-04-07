Sea Sentinel: Operation Nets 11 Myanmarese Poachers

In a decisive crackdown on illegal poaching, 11 Myanmarese individuals were arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of a meticulously planned three-day operation called 'Sea Sentinel,' according to police reports on Tuesday.

The operation, which commenced on April 4, targeted the Nancowry Island region in Nicobar district. Led by the local police, the campaign was coordinated with the Indian Coast Guard and covered multiple sea areas, including Kakana and Tillong Chaung, to curb poaching activities.

DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal revealed that the operation successfully intercepted a vessel carrying approximately 800 kg of illegally harvested sea cucumber. Although the poachers attempted to evade law enforcement by fleeing into remote forest areas, joint efforts by the police and Army personnel resulted in their eventual capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)