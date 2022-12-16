Left Menu

Super league project still alive and kicking, says CEO of A22

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:03 IST
Super league project still alive and kicking, says CEO of A22
Bernd Reichart Image Credit: Wikimedia

The project to create a European soccer super league is still alive and kicking, Bernd Reichart, the CEO of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of the league, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the soccer governing bodies UEFA and FIFA won the backing of an adviser to Europe's top court on a case brought by the advocates of the super league who want to challenge their monopoly on soccer tournaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022