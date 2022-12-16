Super league project still alive and kicking, says CEO of A22

The project to create a European soccer super league is still alive and kicking, Bernd Reichart, the CEO of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of the league, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the soccer governing bodies UEFA and FIFA won the backing of an adviser to Europe's top court on a case brought by the advocates of the super league who want to challenge their monopoly on soccer tournaments.

