Left Menu

Italian ministers take aim at ECB for raising borrowing costs

Three ministers from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's new right-wing government have publicly criticised the European Central Bank (ECB) for raising interest rates despite a looming recession in the euro zone. The ECB on Thursday raised interest rates by half a percentage point and, like the U.S. Fed a day before, kept further hikes firmly on the table to bring runaway inflation under control.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:05 IST
Italian ministers take aim at ECB for raising borrowing costs
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Three ministers from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's new right-wing government have publicly criticised the European Central Bank (ECB) for raising interest rates despite a looming recession in the euro zone.

The ECB on Thursday raised interest rates by half a percentage point and, like the U.S. Fed a day before, kept further hikes firmly on the table to bring runaway inflation under control. Italy's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday it was "fair" to criticise such moves because they harm economic growth, with fallouts for markets and households.

"I have always been very sceptical on the decision to raise rates in Europe," Tajani said in an interview on RAI public radio, arguing that inflation in Europe is largely due to an external factor - the war in Ukraine. Tajani's remarks followed similar comments from Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, a close ally of Meloni and co-founder of her Brothers of Italy party, and Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

"I don't understand the Christmas present (ECB) President (Christine) Lagarde has decided to give Italy," Crosetto wrote on Twitter on Thursday, alongside a chart showing a widening yield spread between Italian and German government bonds. The BTP-Bund spread closed the day at 206 basis points, up sharply from 191 the day before. "For anyone who hadn't understood the effect of (ECB) decisions taken and communicated with superficiality and detachment," Crosetto said in a second tweet beside a chart that showed the plunge in the price of Italian government bond futures.

Alongside its rate hike, the ECB on Thursday also laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of a dogged fight against inflation. This hit the euro zone's weakest borrowers such as the Italian government, which have come to rely on the central bank as a major buyer.

Crosetto went further on Friday, writing on Twitter that raising interest rates "makes no sense", while raising capital requirements for banks and tightening sovereign bond purchases is "crazy." Deputy Prime Minister Salvini, on his part, had on Thursday called the ECB's conduct "unbelievable, baffling, worrying".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022