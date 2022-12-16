Kevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over sex offence charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey on Friday appeared by videolink in a London court over seven charges relating to a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004. Spacey, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by videolink from the Middle East according to his lawyer Patrick Gibbs, spoke only to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler, his date of birth and his London address during the brief hearing.

The 63-year-old gave no indication of any pleas to one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service authorised the seven additional charges last month, after Spacey was originally accused in May of four counts of sexual assault by touching and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Judge Paul Goldspring said the additional charges are "related offences to that which is already before the court". Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five offences at London’s Old Bailey in June and is due to stand trial on those charges in June 2023. Spacey was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at London's Southwark Crown Court on Jan. 13.

