NSCN-IM sticks to demands for separate flag and constitution

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM on Friday hinted that it would stick to its demands for a separate flag and constitution, and said ''there should be no ambiguity about it''.

In a statement, the dominant faction of the Naga rebel group led by Thuingaleng Muivah said framework agreement' signed by it and the government interlocutor on August 3, 2015 ''recognises the unique history and position of the Nagas'' and it is not a law and order problem of the country.

''On questions of Naga national flag and constitution, it is common knowledge known to the Indian leaders too that flag and constitution are constituent parts of sovereignty. There should be no ambiguity about it,'' the statement said.

The framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hammer out a permanent solution to the Naga issue.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's independence in 1947.

However, the talks with the NSCN-IM was going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the Centre.

Separately, the government is also holding peace parleys with splinter groups of the NSCN after entering into ceasefire agreements.

The groups which have entered into ceasefire agreements are NSCN-NK, NSCN-R, NSCN K-Khango and NSCN (K) Niki.

