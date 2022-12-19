Ukraine issues air raid alert in Kyiv, many regions - officials

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across most of Ukraine on Monday, hours after Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after two Russian long-range strategic bombers took to the skies in western Russia to Ukraine's east. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)