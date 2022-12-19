Left Menu

Ukraine issues air raid alert in Kyiv, many regions - officials

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:17 IST
  • Ukraine

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across most of Ukraine on Monday, hours after Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after two Russian long-range strategic bombers took to the skies in western Russia to Ukraine's east. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.

