Ukraine issues air raid alert in Kyiv, many regions - officials
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across most of Ukraine on Monday, hours after Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region.
Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports said the alert may have been declared after two Russian long-range strategic bombers took to the skies in western Russia to Ukraine's east. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.
