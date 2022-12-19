Europe must boost green industry agenda in U.S. inflation act response - Franco-German paper

The European response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act should involve boosting efforts to develop an ambitious green industrial policy agenda, according to a joint German-French proposal provided to Reuters by the German economy ministry.

The paper proposed four objectives to support such a policy, including retaining a strong industrial base and diversifying Europe's access to green technologies and resources.

