Europe must boost green industry agenda in U.S. inflation act response - Franco-German paper
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:30 IST
The European response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act should involve boosting efforts to develop an ambitious green industrial policy agenda, according to a joint German-French proposal provided to Reuters by the German economy ministry.
The paper proposed four objectives to support such a policy, including retaining a strong industrial base and diversifying Europe's access to green technologies and resources.
