Left Menu

FTX's Bankman-Fried expected to appear in court in Bahamas - source

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges in the United States over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said. The hearing would come after another person with knowledge of Bankman-Fried's plans told Reuters he had decided not to fight extradition to New York, where federal prosecutors last week charged him with using stolen FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:42 IST
FTX's Bankman-Fried expected to appear in court in Bahamas - source

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges in the United States over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The hearing would come after another person with knowledge of Bankman-Fried's plans told Reuters he had decided not to fight extradition to New York, where federal prosecutors last week charged him with using stolen FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research. Neither a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan nor Bankman-Fried's defense lawyer immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Monday, Bankman-Fried appeared in court

in capital Nassau after Reuters and other outlets reported over the weekend that he had decided to agree to extradition. But during the tumultuous hearing, a Bahamas lawyer for Bankman-Fried said his client wanted to see the U.S. indictment against him before consenting to leaving the Caribbean nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022