World Bank approves $610 mln in additional financing for Ukraine
The World Bank on Tuesday said it had approved an additional financing package totaling $610 million to address urgent relief and recovery needs in Ukraine as Russia's war continues.
The package includes an additional $500 million loan from the World Bank's International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, that is supported by a guarantee from Britain, and a new project to restore and improve access to health care and address war-related needs for health services, the bank said.
