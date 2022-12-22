China does not have police posts overseas - foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-12-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 13:04 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that there were no Chinese police posts located overseas, in response to questions on reports of secret Chinese police stations.
Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing that China has always abided by the principle of not interfering in foreign countries' domestic affairs.
