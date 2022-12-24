Left Menu

Counter-terrorism department arrests seven terrorists from Pakistan's Punjab

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:38 IST
Law enforcement agencies have arrested seven suspected terrorists from different banned militant outfits, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday.

According to a spokesman for CTD in Punjab, the department conducted IBOs (intelligence-based operations) across the province and arrested seven terrorists belonging to different banned organisations, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The TTP has renewed terror attacks in Pakistan following its withdrawal from a ceasefire with the government weeks ago.

The suspects have been identified as Shafiullah, Khalid Mahmood, Mohsin Waqar, Muhammad Usman, Sher Muhammad, Muhammad Luqman, and Farooq.

The CTD also recovered five detonators, 12.5 feet of safety fuse wire, two cell phones, 39 pamphlets, stickers, and a receipt book of the outlawed organisation (TTP).

The spokesman further said that FIRs have also been registered against the alleged terrorists under the anti-terrorism act and other clauses.

In addition to this, he said, the CTD along with other law enforcement agencies during this week conducted 433 combing operations in which 96 suspects were arrested.

As many as 69 FIRs were registered against them, he added.

''The CTD is making efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars,'' he said.

