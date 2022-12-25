Left Menu

Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche - APA

Around 10 people were buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Sunday, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported, adding that one person had been rescued. The avalanche occurred at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), APA said, adding that several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:27 IST
Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche - APA

Around 10 people were buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Sunday, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported, adding that one person had been rescued.

The avalanche occurred at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), APA said, adding that several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards. "We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts," APA quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.

Some 100 people were involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so that they can continue the search in the dark, APA added. Lech/Zuers markets itself as "one of the best ski areas in the world" and part of the cradle of Alpine skiing.

The resort's website said that the ski area was closed as of 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Sunday and that there would be an update on skiing at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday. A spokesperson for the resort could not immediately be reached for comment. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India
2
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Science News Roundup: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022