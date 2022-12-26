Left Menu

Qatar expresses "extreme concern" over Taliban bar on female staff - statement

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 01:05 IST
Qatar expressed "extreme concern" over the order by Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration to stop female employees from working, calling on the administration to review its decision, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday.

The ministry "stresses the need to respect women's right to work, given that the freedom to choose and accept work is a human right", it said. Qatar hosted a representative office for the Taliban during the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, and served as a venue for peace talks before the group took power in 2021.

