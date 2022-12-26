Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 26-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London's "destructive role" in the recent protests in Iran.
Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday's announcement by Tehran that it had arrested seven people linked to Britain, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said: "Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran.
"Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots". (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's foreign minister: Ukraine peace talks can't be used as cover for Russian rearmament
Britain braces for winter of strike action as nurses walk out
Britain braces for winter of strike action as nurses walk out
London stocks slip ahead of key interest rate decisions
TIMELINE-December in Britain: A month of strikes