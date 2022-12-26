Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests

Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London's "destructive role" in the recent protests in Iran.

Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday's announcement by Tehran that it had arrested seven people linked to Britain, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said: "Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran.

"Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots". (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

