Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 26-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 16:16 IST
Nasser Kanaani Image Credit: Twitter(@IRIMFA_SPOX)
Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London's "destructive role" in the recent protests in Iran.

Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday's announcement by Tehran that it had arrested seven people linked to Britain, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said: "Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran.

"Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots". (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

