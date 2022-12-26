Left Menu

Abusive message displayed on digital traffic advisory board in Mumbai suburb; case registered

A case was registered against unidentified hackers after an abusive message was displayed on a digital traffic advisory board in Dindoshi in Mumbai, police said on Monday.The Mumbai civic body has installed smart traffic polls near a mall in Goregaon east. A contractor has placed two LED screen boards on one of the polls for displaying traffic-related advisories.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:34 IST
Abusive message displayed on digital traffic advisory board in Mumbai suburb; case registered
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against unidentified hackers after an abusive message was displayed on a digital traffic advisory board in Dindoshi in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The Mumbai civic body has installed smart traffic polls near a mall in Goregaon (east). A contractor has placed two LED screen boards on one of the polls for displaying traffic-related advisories. At 9:10 pm on Thursday, an abusive message was displayed on the LED screen, he said, adding the message remained there for more than an hour before the power supply to the board was cut off. The contractor who had installed the boards told civic officials he was not aware of the incident. He told the police that somebody might have hacked into the system and relayed the message. A case was registered against unidentified hackers under related sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022