Left Menu

Two military officers arrested in Gambia for alleged link to foiled coup

He said a second-lieutenant of the Gambian infantry, and a captain from the military intelligence and security unit were arrested on Saturday and Sunday respectively, while the search for other alleged plotters was ongoing. Seven people including two officers and five soldiers have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged plot that has been condemned by leaders of the West and Central Africa region.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 01:03 IST
Two military officers arrested in Gambia for alleged link to foiled coup

Two Gambian military officers linked to an alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Adama Barrow have been arrested over the weekend, Gambia's government spokesperson said on Monday. The government said on Dec. 21 that a group of soldiers had been arrested in connection with an attempt to stage a coup in the tiny West African nation of 2.5 million people, which is almost entirely surrounded by Senegal.

"Two more soldiers linked to the alleged foiled coup plot were arrested over the weekend and are helping investigators unearth allegations of plans to overthrow the Government," Ebrima Sankareh, the government's spokesman said in a statement. He said a second-lieutenant of the Gambian infantry, and a captain from the military intelligence and security unit were arrested on Saturday and Sunday respectively, while the search for other alleged plotters was ongoing.

Seven people including two officers and five soldiers have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged plot that has been condemned by leaders of the West and Central Africa region. The region has witnessed six successful military coups, and a violent attempted coup since 2020, raising concerns over the backslide of democracy in a region that had been seen to be making progress in shedding its 'coup belt' moniker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States
3
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

 United States
4
Not everything we call AI is actually ‘artificial intelligence’. Here’s what you need to know

Not everything we call AI is actually ‘artificial intelligence’. Here’s what...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022