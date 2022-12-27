AP CM arrives in Delhi, likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Union ministers to discuss various issues concerning his state.
According to official sources, the chief minister is likely to meet PM Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and some other Union ministers on Wednesday.
Reddy is expected to bring to the notice of the prime minister various issues related to the AP Bifurcation Act and seek funds for the Polavaram project.
The state government which is implementing the Polavaram Irrigation Project on the Godavari river has been requesting the Centre to give some upfront amount so as to complete it without further delay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad after BJP's landslide win
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi to attend
Actor Nora Fatehi files defamation complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez before Delhi court
Delhi Riots 2020: HC reserves order on bail plea by Khalid Saifi Delhi Riots 2020: HC reserves order on bail plea by Khalid Saifi'
Delhi HC asks ASG to take instructions on condition of service if an Agniveer selected after 4-years