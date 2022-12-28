NCB seizes charas worth Rs 8 lakh from duo at Thane station

The Narcotics Control Bureau has exposed an inter-state drug network with the arrest of two persons in Thane and recovery of 4 kg of charas worth about Rs 8 lakh from them. Drugs are sent in large quantities to Mumbai and Goa during New Year, said an NCB official. The NCB official said the network was sending drugs from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to destinations across the country.

The anti-drug agency had got inputs about a carrier coming to Mumbai with a drug consignment, said the NCB official. On Tuesday, NCB learnt that the carrier was heading to the Thane station on a train to hand over the drugs to a local distributor. A team of NCB officials reached Thane station to intercept the carrier. They also learnt that a local distributor was on his way to the railway station.

The carrier arrived at Thane station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. With the help of information gathered through intelligence and technical data, the NCB team ascertained the identities of the duo and arrested them. It recovered 4 kg of charas from them.

