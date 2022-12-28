Left Menu

Spain festival revellers hurl flour and eggs in annual mock coup

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 18:27 IST
Spain festival revellers hurl flour and eggs in annual mock coup
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Spain

Hurling flour and eggs dozens of revellers known as "Els Enfarinats" (those covered in flour) took over the small Spanish town of Ibi on Wednesday as part of a 200-year-old festival marking Holy Innocents Day every Dec. 28.

Dressed in assorted military garb and wearing sashes they stage a mock, messy coup in the town of just over 23,000 in the eastern region of Valencia, using about 10,000 eggs and 600 kg (1323 lb) of flour in the fighting that ensues.

Under a cloud of flour and exploding fireworks, Els Enfarinats battle L'Oposicio (the opposition in Valencian) as they take over Ibi's local government and establish outlandish laws, such as fines for walking on the sidewalk. Any proceeds from fines go to charity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022