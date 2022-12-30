Left Menu

TMC leader Saket Gokhale arrested again by Gujarat police, accused of misuse of money collected through crowd-funding

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:53 IST
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat police from Delhi late Thursday evening in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding, said a senior official here.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch and was being brought here for further legal process, said the senior police official, adding that they would arrive by Friday afternoon.

This was for the third time Gokhale was arrested this month by Gujarat Police.

He was first arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse tragedy.

On December 1, Gokhale had shared a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through the Right to Information claiming that Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse cost Rs 30 crore.

Soon after he received bail from a court here, the TMC leader was again arrested on December 8 by the Morbi police for the same offence registered there. He was granted bail the next day.

