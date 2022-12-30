EAM Jaishankar visits Konark Wheel in Cyprus

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his first official visit to Cyprus visited the ''Konark Wheel'' here which symbolises a strong friendship between the two countries.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Cyprus as India and Cyprus celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar visited the ''Konark Wheel'' here on Thursday, which was gifted to Cyprus by India in 2017.

''Visited the Konark wheel installed in the Cyprus Foreign Ministry with FM @IKasoulides and Interior Minister @NourisNicos,'' Jaishankar tweeted along with pictures.

''A gift from India in 2017, it symbolises the strong friendship between our nations,'' he tweeted.

The two countries released commemorative stamps on Thursday on the occasion of 75 years of India's Independence and 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On Thursday, Jaishankar also met Annita Demetriou, the President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus and both leaders joined to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

''His universal message of peace and harmony continues to guide us all,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The minister also met his Cypriot counterpart Kasoulides and signed an agreement on defence and military cooperation, another Letter of Intent on immigration and mobility, as well as the agreement on Cyprus joining the International Solar Alliance.

