Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar visits Konark Wheel in Cyprus

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 30-12-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 12:27 IST
EAM Jaishankar visits Konark Wheel in Cyprus
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his first official visit to Cyprus visited the ''Konark Wheel'' here which symbolises a strong friendship between the two countries.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Cyprus as India and Cyprus celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar visited the ''Konark Wheel'' here on Thursday, which was gifted to Cyprus by India in 2017.

''Visited the Konark wheel installed in the Cyprus Foreign Ministry with FM @IKasoulides and Interior Minister @NourisNicos,'' Jaishankar tweeted along with pictures.

''A gift from India in 2017, it symbolises the strong friendship between our nations,'' he tweeted.

The two countries released commemorative stamps on Thursday on the occasion of 75 years of India's Independence and 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On Thursday, Jaishankar also met Annita Demetriou, the President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus and both leaders joined to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

''His universal message of peace and harmony continues to guide us all,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The minister also met his Cypriot counterpart Kasoulides and signed an agreement on defence and military cooperation, another Letter of Intent on immigration and mobility, as well as the agreement on Cyprus joining the International Solar Alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022