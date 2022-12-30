Army organises outreach programme for villagers in TN's Nilgiris
The Indian Army in Wellington Cantonment conducted an outreach programme at Sholadamattam village here on Friday.
The programme received an overwhelming response from the local populace in Nilgiris district as the outreach campaign involved multiple events, including a medical camp, and football game.
A lecture on the recently launched Agnipath scheme was also imparted to the local youth to spread awareness about Agniveer enrolment and its benefits, an official release said.
In addition, a Swachhta Abhiyan (Clean India campaign) was organised highlighting the importance of environmental cleanliness.
The event witnessed participation from youth, locals and elders of the village while elderly women were also felicitated during the programme, it said.
The Army has been conducting various programmes in the village as part of awareness and outreach campaigns to increase the bond between civilians and defence personnel.
