Mumbaikars let their hair down on New Year's Eve

Mumbaikars on Saturday stepped out of homes in large numbers to celebrate New Years Eve with joy and abandon after a gap of two years.As dusk fell, thousands of people gathered at the Gateway of India, Marine Drive and the Girgaum Chowpatty beach in South Mumbai.New Year celebrations were muted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19-related restrictions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbaikars on Saturday stepped out of homes in large numbers to celebrate New Year's Eve with joy and abandon after a gap of two years.

As dusk fell, thousands of people gathered at the Gateway of India, Marine Drive and the Girgaum Chowpatty beach in South Mumbai.

New Year celebrations were muted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19-related restrictions. In the suburbs, many people flocked to the beaches of Bandra, Madh Island and Marve. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday specially illuminated important structures and buildings in the city such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Gateway of India. Hotels, bars and restaurants were full while many revellers also patronized street food sellers. More than 11,000 police personnel were deployed on the streets for security, a senior official said. Police also made special arrangements for families and couples at sites which attract crowds. Many people made it a point to watch the last sunset of 2022 and click pictures before the celebrations began. In a video message, city police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, ''Mumbai Police are fully geared up to ensure the safety of its citizens while they celebrate New Year.

''Don't do anything against the law and against any individual. Be happy, be cheerful, enjoy the evening and New Year,'' he added.

