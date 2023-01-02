Kerala govt committed to welfare of soldiers: Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government is committed towards the welfare of soldiers, their families and dependants, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Vijayan, during his visit to the headquarters of the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Madras Regiment of the Territorial Army at Westhill here, said the LDF government has given special consideration to providing assistance in case of accident or loss of life during military service.

He said that his government was keen on building houses for the homeless in the soldiers' families and providing jobs to their unemployed dependants.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Naik Anilkumar and Havildar Vijayan who died in service and spent time with their families, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

Any further changes or improvements in the steps being taken by the government for the benefit of the soldiers can be discussed with the Military Welfare Board, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)