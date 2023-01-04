S.Korea's Yoon warns of ending military pact if North violates airspace again -Yonhap
Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:12 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he will consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if North Korea violates its airspace again, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his press secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yonhap
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- North Korea
- inter-Korean
- South Korean
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast- Yonhap
South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as N.Korean drones intrude - Yonhap
North Korea fires ballistic missile - Yonhap
North Korea fires missile on New Years Day - Yonhap
North Korea fires missile on New Year's Day - Yonhap