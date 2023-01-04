Left Menu

S.Korea's Yoon warns of ending military pact if North violates airspace again -Yonhap

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:12 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he will consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if North Korea violates its airspace again, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his press secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

