Left Menu

Sudan factions start talks for final transition deal

Future talks will tackle other thorny issues left out of the framework accord: transitional justice, security sector reform, a peace deal signed in 2020, and tensions in Sudan's east. Discussions to win support for the agreement from Minni Minawi and Jibril Ibrahim, two former rebel leaders who became senior officials after the coup, had not been successful but were ongoing, Yousif said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:31 IST
Sudan factions start talks for final transition deal

Sudanese political parties began talks on Monday to try to reach a final deal to form a civilian government and resolve other outstanding issues more than a year after a military coup. Last month, the parties signed an outline deal with the military to launch a new political transition towards elections, but protesters criticised the agreement as unrepresentative, and it left contentious points for further talks.

One of those points, the policy for dismantling the administration of Omar al-Bashir after his overthrow in an uprising in 2019, is the first to be tackled in talks this week. The process of dissolving Bashir-era institutions and retrieving funds was one source of tension between political leaders and the military in the run-up to the October 2021 coup.

"The goal is for the results of this conference to represent a wide base of Sudanese, to be comprehensive and express the views of stakeholders," politician Khalid Omer Yousif told a press conference on Monday. Future talks will tackle other thorny issues left out of the framework accord: transitional justice, security sector reform, a peace deal signed in 2020, and tensions in Sudan's east.

Discussions to win support for the agreement from Minni Minawi and Jibril Ibrahim, two former rebel leaders who became senior officials after the coup, had not been successful but were ongoing, Yousif said. The October 2021 coup ended a power-sharing agreement between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change, a civilian coalition, signed after Bashir's ouster.

Since the military takeover, no new prime minister has been named, the economy has stagnated and internal conflicts in parts of the country have escalated. Diplomats and military leaders stressed the need for the rapid formation of a new government at a launch for the second phase of talks late on Sunday.

Demonstrations against military rule and the framework deal have continued in recent weeks. Several hundred protesters have been injured by security services, according to medics aligned with the protesters. Authorities say peaceful protests are allowed and casualties will be investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023