French minister says France still committed to Burkina Faso despite tension

Relations between France and Burkina Faso, a former French colony, have deteriorated following two military coups this year that were partly spurred by local authorities' failure to protect civilians from jihadist attacks. Tensions flared last month, when the Burkina Faso government requested the replacement of France's ambassador.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 00:02 IST
A French minister said on Tuesday her government would not stop supporting Burkina Faso in its fight against Islamist militants and wished to remain involved despite growing anti-French sentiment and diplomatic tensions. Relations between France and Burkina Faso, a former French colony, have deteriorated following two military coups this year that were partly spurred by local authorities' failure to protect civilians from jihadist attacks.

Tensions flared last month, when the Burkina Faso government requested the replacement of France's ambassador. The French government refused and described the move as "not standard practice". French State Secretary for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou struck a conciliatory tone after meeting junta leader Ibrahim Traore in the capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday.

"France is a consistent partner, engaged at Burkina Faso's side through the challenges it faces, and is ready to stay," she told reporters. Zacharopoulou said she and Traore, who took power in the latest coup in September, discussed the insecurity and assured France would continue to provide support.

"We know the price the Burkinabe armed forces and the civilian population have been paying for years," she said. France has some 400 special forces based in Burkina Faso to help government forces battle a violent Islamist insurgency that has spread across the central Sahel region from Mali over the past decade.

"In this context, neither France nor the Europe Union abandons Burkina," Zacharopoulou said, noting that she was not there to force or dictate any choices. "I have come with one clear message: the constancy of my country's engagement," she added.

Later, in response to a question about the French ambassador, Zacharopoulou said she had told Traore she was open to dialogue. Burkina Faso's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Protests by opponents of the French military presence surged this year, partly linked to perceptions that France has not done enough to improve security. Angry mobs have targeted the French embassy, cultural centre and military base, with demonstrators calling on authorities to turn to Russia for help like in Mali.

Bamako's collaboration with Russian mercenaries was a key factor in France's decision last year to withdraw troops from Mali, with whom relations have soured following a military takeover in August 2020. Zacharopoulou said French troops would remain in Burkina Faso "as long as their presence is desired".

