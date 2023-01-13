Left Menu

Man stabs three policemen in Budapest attack, one dies -police statement

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-01-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:17 IST
Man stabs three policemen in Budapest attack, one dies -police statement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

A man injured three policemen in Budapest late on Thursday with a knife and one of the policemen died later in hospital, police said in a statement on Friday.

The suspect tried to enter a flat in a Budapest apartment block when the police was called. As the three policemen tried to detain him, the man stabbed them with a knife and tried to escape to the street where a fourth policeman shot him in the foot.

Also Read: Ukraine's young circus artists wow Budapest after training in bomb shelters at home

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023