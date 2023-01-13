Man stabs three policemen in Budapest attack, one dies -police statement
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-01-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:17 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
A man injured three policemen in Budapest late on Thursday with a knife and one of the policemen died later in hospital, police said in a statement on Friday.
The suspect tried to enter a flat in a Budapest apartment block when the police was called. As the three policemen tried to detain him, the man stabbed them with a knife and tried to escape to the street where a fourth policeman shot him in the foot.
Also Read: Ukraine's young circus artists wow Budapest after training in bomb shelters at home
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budapest
Advertisement