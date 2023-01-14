Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv - officials

A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city's mayor said.

Reuters jounalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air raid siren sounded in Kyiv. Officials told residents to take shelter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)