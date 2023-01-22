Left Menu

Indian Navy conducts 6-day mega exercise in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:31 IST
Indian Navy conducts 6-day mega exercise in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy carried out a six-day-long mega military exercise along with the Army and the IAF near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The ''largest'' biennial tri-services amphibious exercise AMPHEX 2023 was conducted from January 17 to 22, Navy officials said on Sunday.

''The joint operations conducted during the exercise saw participation by a large number of troops from Indian Army, amphibious warships from Indian Navy and aircraft from the Indian Air Force,'' said an official.

He said the exercise included complex activities in all domains that demonstrated and validated the high level of preparedness and excellent coordination between the three services to undertake full spectrum of amphibious operations.

The exercise took place amid growing concerns over China's increasing military forays into the Indian Ocean, a region considered as the backyard of the Indian Navy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023