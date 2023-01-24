Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Jail inmate sends threat letter to industrialist Naveen Jindal, demands Rs 50 cr

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 24-01-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 16:11 IST
Chhattisgarh: Jail inmate sends threat letter to industrialist Naveen Jindal, demands Rs 50 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An inmate from a jail in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district allegedly sent a threat letter to a Raigarh-based steel plant of industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal demanding Rs 50 crore from him, police said on Tuesday.

The letter was delivered by post at the Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) factory in Patrapali village last week, a police official said.

It carried a demand of Rs 50 crore from the businessman with a warning of dire consequences if the money was not paid within 48 hours, he said.

An investigation revealed the letter was written by an inmate of Bilaspur central jail following which the Kotra Road police on Monday booked him under Indian Penal Code Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Further investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

