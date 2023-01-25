Left Menu

Rwanda fires on Congo military aircraft accused of violation

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 25-01-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 12:39 IST
Rwanda fires on Congo military aircraft accused of violation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Rwanda has fired on a Congolese military aircraft it alleges violated its airspace in a new escalation of tensions between the neighbours that has set off alarm across central Africa.

A Rwandan government statement said “defensive measures” were taken against a Sukhoi-25 from Congo on Tuesday evening, and it urged Congo to “stop this aggression.” Rwanda's state broadcaster shared unverified video of what appeared to be a projectile fired at an aircraft.

Congo's government in a statement asserted that the Rwandan attack on its fighter plane occurred in Congolese airspace near the city of Goma's international airport and that the plane had not entered Rwandan airspace. It said the plane landed without major damage.

Congo considers this “a deliberate act of aggression that equals an act of war” with the goal of sabotaging regional peace efforts, the statement said.

The incident occurred a week before Pope Francis arrives in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, for a three-day visit to highlight the toll that decades of conflict have taken on the country, particularly eastern Congo, a volatile region rich in minerals critical to much of the world's technology.

Congo for months has accused Rwanda of supporting a rebel group called M23, one of dozens that's fighting in eastern Congo.

To Rwanda's displeasure, powerful voices in the West have openly agreed. United Nations experts last month said they have “substantial evidence” of Rwandan government forces crossing into Congo to reinforce M23 rebels or to conduct operations against another rebel group that includes fighters accused of taking part in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The United States, France and Germany have urged Rwanda to stop supporting the rebels.

The Rwandan government has called accusations that it is supporting M23 “wrong” and part of a “tired old blame game” undermining efforts by regional leaders to find a lasting peace, “to which Rwanda is fully committed.” Rwanda also accuses Congo of supporting another rebel group that reportedly includes ethnic Hutus who participated in the genocide that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. The UN experts said they found evidence of support by some Congolese forces to armed groups.

The public pressure on Rwanda is notable. Human rights watchdogs and others have long accused Rwanda of using the international community's guilt over its delayed response to the genocide to dampen criticism of its actions including the stifling of opposition at home and abroad.

At a November 23 summit in Angola, which included Congo's president and Rwanda's foreign minister, regional leaders called for a cease-fire in eastern Congo to be followed by a withdrawal of rebels from major towns under M23 control. The armed group said it would withdraw from some of the occupied territories before January 15, but some areas remain under its control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023