Left Menu

Speed, number of tanks supplied is vital to Ukraine -Zelenskiy

The key to providing tanks for Ukraine's defence against Russia was speed and sufficient numbers, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy also said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and called for supplies of long-range missiles and aircraft to add to the commitments by the United States and Germany to provide advanced battle tanks.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-01-2023 02:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 02:52 IST
Speed, number of tanks supplied is vital to Ukraine -Zelenskiy
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The key to providing tanks for Ukraine's defence against Russia was speed and sufficient numbers, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy also said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and called for supplies of long-range missiles and aircraft to add to the commitments by the United States and Germany to provide advanced battle tanks. "The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support," Zelenskiy said.

"We must form such a tank force, such a freedom force that after it strikes, tyranny will never again rise up." Russia, which invaded its Western-leaning neighbour Ukraine 11 months ago in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian security, condemned the decision on tanks as a dangerous provocation.

Ukraine and its Western allies describe Moscow's war as an imperial-style land grab. Zelenskiy referred to his conversation with Stoltenberg in saying that "progress must be made in other aspects of our defence cooperation", namely long-range missiles, artillery and aircraft for Ukraine.

"This is a dream. And it's a task. An important task for all of us," Zelenskiy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023