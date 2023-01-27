U.S. urges de-escalation after Palestinians killed in Israeli operation

The United States on Thursday urged de-escalation after Palestinian militants and at least one civilian were killed during an Israeli Defence Force counterterrorism operation in the West Bank, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We underscore the urgent need for all parties to de-escalate, prevent further loss of civilian life, and work together to improve the security situation in the West Bank."

