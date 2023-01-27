Maha: Gutka worth Rs 9 lakh seized in Palghar; tempo driver held

Left Menu

Police have seized gutka, a banned substance, worth more than Rs 9 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, and arrested a man in this connection, an official said on Friday. The seizure was made by the Palghar district rural police on Thursday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, he said.

Police have seized gutka, a banned substance, worth more than Rs 9 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, and arrested a man in this connection, an official said on Friday. The seizure was made by the Palghar district rural police on Thursday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, he said. ''A tempo was found transporting gutka worth Rs 9,00,700 into Maharashtra. Its driver Ramsingh Deoda, 48, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was arrested and the gutka was seized,'' the official of Talasari police station said. An offence under the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) regulations and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, he said. Investigation into the case is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

