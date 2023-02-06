U.S. working to recover suspected Chinese spy balloon
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 04:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 04:57 IST
The United States is working to recover a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Sunday.
"Our U.S. Navy component is currently conducting recovery operations, with the U.S. Coast Guard assisting in securing the area and maintaining public safety," General Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, said.
China says the airship was used for meteorological and other scientific purposes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 3-Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises
WRAPUP 2-Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises
FACTBOX-California rampage is the latest mass shooting in the United States
Punjab police arrest 255 people for selling banned "Chinese manjha"
Health News Roundup: Greece detects African swine fever in a wild boar; Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as COVID death toll rises and more