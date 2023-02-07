Left Menu

At least 25 killed in Burkina Faso attack in Seno province

Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians and three police officers during an attack in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, the interim government said on Monday. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the northern province of Seno, in a section of the West African country that has become a hotbed of jihadist activity since 2015.

At least 25 killed in Burkina Faso attack in Seno province

Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians and three police officers during an attack in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, the interim government said on Monday.

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon in the northern province of Seno, in a section of the West African country that has become a hotbed of jihadist activity since 2015. The regional governor provided a provisional death toll of 25, including 22 civilians and three police officers, the government said in a statement. Others were wounded and material damage was caused, the government said, but did not elaborate.

Burkina Faso is one of several West African nations battling a violent insurgency with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State that took root in neighbouring Mali in 2012. Militants have gained ground and spread to several countries despite costly international military efforts to quash them.

Thousands have been killed and more than 2.7 million displaced across the Sahel, where insecurity has affected agriculture and contributed to rising hunger levels. Frustrations over growing insecurity in the region have spurred a flurry of military takeovers since 2020, including two in Burkina Faso last year.

