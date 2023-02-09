3 killed, 2 injured in bike collision in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured when two bikes collided near Kanti Devi Inter College in Dhaurahra kotwali area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Jaiswal (30), Neeraj Chauhan (35) and Rajesh (35), said Kheri SP Ganesh Prasad Saha.

The two injured identified as Sunil Jaiswal and Sanjay Jaiswal were rushed to district hospital, he said.

According to police, the accident occurred when a bike collided with an oncoming bike on Dhakherwa-Dhaurahra road on Wednesday evening.

Rohit, Sunil and Sanjay Jaiswal were riding on one bike while Neeraj Chauhan and Rajesh were on the other, they said.

Dhaurahra kotwali incharge Vivek Upadhyay along with one of his staff rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

Two FIRs under sections 279 (negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt due to negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt due to negligence), 427 (mischief causing loss or damage) and 304A (causing death due to negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) has been lodged and investigations are in progress, the SP said.

Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Kheri SP Ganesh Prasad Saha visited the district hospital to take stock of the treatment of the injured.

