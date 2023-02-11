U.S. FAA closed some Alaska airspace to support DOD operation

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it closed some airspace in northern Alaska to support Department of Defense activities.

The White House said Friday the U.S. military shot down an object off northeast Alaska that was around 40,000 feet and could have posed a "reasonable threat" to civilian aircraft.

The FAA issued a notice that it had closed some airspace around Deadhorse, Alaska.

