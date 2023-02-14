Dr Ravi Panasa Appointed As Trade Commissioner for Zimbabwe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: The President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal and the Deputy Trade & Investment Minister and Ambassador of Zimbabwe, Hon Raj Kumar Modi officially appointed the Zimbabwe Trade Commissioner Dr. Ravi Kumar Panasa for both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the Zimbabwe India Trade Council at New Delhi.

Dr. Panasa, the founder and managing director of the Panasa Group of Companies, expressed his excitement about taking on this new role, stating, ''My goal is to build bilateral relations and reach new heights between India and Zimbabwe. The forthcoming Indian delegation in April 2023 will see tremendous interest from the Indian side.'' Dr. Panasa brings with him a wealth of experience in the business world, including a Doctorate in business management and media promotions from UNESCO ISCED. The Panasa Group of Companies, under his leadership, includes ML Luxury Spirits, Panasa Media India Pvt Ltd, Ravi Panasa Film Corporation, and Panasa Infra and Developers India Pvt Ltd.

The event was attended by members of the business community and diplomats from various countries. Excellency Sibusiso Busi Moyo, the Ambassador of Zimbabwe spoke about the importance of accelerating India's relationship with the African region and expressed his gratitude for the welcome received from the Telangana state, pledging support for other island nations in the region.

