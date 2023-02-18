French interior minister: police operation underway at Paris' La Defense district
Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 22:18 IST
A police operation is underway at Paris' La Defense business district, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
The Paris police department earlier issued a tweet advising the public to avoid the area. The Paris police department did not give further details in their tweet.
