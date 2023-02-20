European trade union chief calls on Tunisian president to stop targeting union

European trade union chief Esther Lynch called on Sunday for Tunisia's president to respect human rights and stop targeting union activity, a day after she was expelled from the country for taking part in an anti-government protest organised by the powerful UGTT union. She added that she will raise Tunisian authorities' "treatment at the highest levels of the EU.”

Tunisian President Kais Saied declared Lynch "persona non grata" and ordered her to leave the country within 24 hours, adding her participation in the union protest and her statements were "blatant interference in Tunisian affairs".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)