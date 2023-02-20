Left Menu

EU launches military partnership mission in Niger to fight against armed groups

Updated: 20-02-2023 20:41 IST
The Council is launching today a Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) military partnership mission in Niger (EUMPM Niger) to support the country in its fight against terrorist armed groups.

The aim of the partnership mission, formally established on 12 December 2022 at the request of the Nigerien authorities, is to enhance the ability of the Niger Armed Forces to contain the terrorist threat, protect the population in the country and ensure a safe and secure environment in compliance with human rights law and international humanitarian law. EUMPM Niger will support in particular the establishment of the Centre for the Training of the Technicians of the Armed Forces, provide advice and specialised training on request to the Niger Armed Forces’ specialists, and support the creation of a new communication and command support battalion.

The Mission Commander is the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean.

