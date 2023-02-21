Left Menu

Mehrauli murder: Aaftab Poonawala to be produced before sessions court on Feb 24

Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, will be produced before a principal district and sessions judge on February 24. Accordingly, the accused be produced before principal district and sessions judge on February 24 at 2 pm, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 11:22 IST
Mehrauli murder: Aaftab Poonawala to be produced before sessions court on Feb 24
Aftab Amin Poonawal with Shraddha Walker (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the Mehrauli murder case to a sessions court for initiation of trial proceedings. Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, will be produced before a principal district and sessions judge on February 24. ''Scrutiny of documents is complete... Section 302(murder) of the Indian Penal Code is exclusively triable by sessions court. Accordingly, the accused be produced before principal district and sessions judge on February 24 at 2 pm,'' Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said. Poonawala was produced in the court and he requested the court for permission to carry a book of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a notebook and a pen during the proceedings so that he could make notes during the trial and assist his advocate.

The magistrate directed Poonawala to file an application in this regard before the sessions court.

During the proceedings, the magistrate asked Poonawala whether a physical copy of the charge sheet was supplied to him and if the pages were legible.

The accused replied in the affirmative.

The court had on February 7 taken cognizance of the charge sheet.

The city police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023