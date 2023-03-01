China to steadily promote trade with Belarus - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:10 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Premier Li Keqiang said the country will steadily promote trade in areas including agricultural products with Belarus, state media reported on Wednesday.
Li, in a meeting with Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko, said China will also support the construction of the China-Belarus industrial park, and support cooperation between enterprises of the two countries, Xinhua News reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Li Keqiang
- Belarus
- Aleksander Lukashenko
- Xinhua News
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan told China violation of airspace by balloons is unacceptable -spokesman
China to resume issuing short-term visas for South Koreans starting Feb 18
China's Xi expresses support for Iran amid Western pressure
China to resume issuing short-term visas for South Koreans starting Feb. 18
China stocks fall on U.S. inflation data, geopolitical concerns