China to steadily promote trade with Belarus - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:10 IST
Li Keqiang Image Credit: Wikipedia
China's Premier Li Keqiang said the country will steadily promote trade in areas including agricultural products with Belarus, state media reported on Wednesday.

Li, in a meeting with Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko, said China will also support the construction of the China-Belarus industrial park, and support cooperation between enterprises of the two countries, Xinhua News reported.

