Maj Gen Hartej Singh Bajaj assumes appointment of GOC 71 sub area at northern headquarters in J-K

Major General Hartej Singh Bajaj on Wednesday assumed the appointment of General Officer Commanding, 71 Sub Area, at Udhampur-based northern command in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The 71 Sub Area is responsible for providing pivotal logistics support for formations of northern command and also security of the Udhampur garrison. The formation is also actively involved in the welfare of ex-servicemen and aid to civil authority in Udhampur.

A second-generation officer and alumni of the National Defence Academy, Maj Gen Bajaj was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers, Bombay Sappers on December 14, 1991, the spokesman said. He is a graduate of DSSC Wellington and attended the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) at the College of Defence Management (CDM) Secunderabad and the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi. The officer has rich operational experience and has participated in Operation RAKSHAK, Operation VIJAY, Operation PARAKRAM and Operation MEGHDOOT, the spokesman said, adding he has commanded an Engineer Regiment in 14 Corps and an Infantry Brigade in the Western Sector. The spokesman said he has held numerous staff and Instructional appointments to include GSO-1 of Infantry Brigade and PP ORSA at Army Headquarters, Instructor and Head of Training Team at College of Military Engineering, Pune and Directing Staff at Senior Command Wing, Army War College, Mhow and was Brig AoN at Capability Development Directorate in Army Headquarters prior to assuming the present appointment. He has served in the United Nations Mission in Rwanda and was the first Defence Attaché at the Embassy of India, Turkmenistan, the spokesman said. Lieutenant General BS Raju took over the reins of Sapta Shakti Command on Wednesday with a solemn ceremony paying tributes to the brave hearts at the Prerna Sthal, Jaipur Military Station.

In Rajasthan, General Officer Raju has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command Commendation for his distinguished contribution to military service, a defence spokesperson said.

On the occasion, the Army Commander extended warm greetings to all ranks of Sapta Shakti Command, Veer Naris, Ex-Servicemen, Civil Defence personnel and their family members.

The General Officer has served in various military fields during his illustrious career spanning 38 years. The General Officer is a qualified helicopter pilot, he said.

