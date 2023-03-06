Left Menu

Holi celebrated in Nepal after three-year pandemic-induced hiatus

Holi made a triumphant return to Nepal after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus, as thousands of people from across the country celebrated the festival with gusto sprinkling colours and soaking in the revelry. Thousands of people, mostly youth, thronged key centres here to celebrate Holi by sprinkling colours at each other, as the festival made a triumphant return to the country after nearly three years due to the pandemic.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:20 IST
Holi celebrated in Nepal after three-year pandemic-induced hiatus

Holi made a triumphant return to Nepal after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus, as thousands of people from across the country celebrated the festival with gusto sprinkling colours and soaking in the revelry. Holi is a festival celebrated to mark the onset of spring. This festival is observed in the mountainous districts of the country on Fagu Purnima, the full Moon day in the month of Fagun, as per the Hindu calendar. The people in the plains, notably in the Tarai-Madhes region, however, will celebrate this festival on Tuesday. Thousands of people, mostly youth, thronged key centres here to celebrate Holi by sprinkling colours at each other, as the festival made a triumphant return to the country after nearly three years due to the pandemic. The Holi celebrations began last week with the installation of ''Chir'', with colourful strips attached to a bamboo pole. According to tradition, Nepalese celebrate Holi for eight days from the day of the installation of the ''Chir'' to the full moon day in the lunar calendar. More than 25,000 security personnel were mobilised in the Kathmandu Valley for the Holi celebrations, Nepal Police said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023