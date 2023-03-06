Holi celebrated in Nepal after three-year pandemic-induced hiatus
Holi made a triumphant return to Nepal after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus, as thousands of people from across the country celebrated the festival with gusto sprinkling colours and soaking in the revelry. Holi is a festival celebrated to mark the onset of spring. This festival is observed in the mountainous districts of the country on Fagu Purnima, the full Moon day in the month of Fagun, as per the Hindu calendar. The people in the plains, notably in the Tarai-Madhes region, however, will celebrate this festival on Tuesday. Thousands of people, mostly youth, thronged key centres here to celebrate Holi by sprinkling colours at each other, as the festival made a triumphant return to the country after nearly three years due to the pandemic. The Holi celebrations began last week with the installation of ''Chir'', with colourful strips attached to a bamboo pole. According to tradition, Nepalese celebrate Holi for eight days from the day of the installation of the ''Chir'' to the full moon day in the lunar calendar. More than 25,000 security personnel were mobilised in the Kathmandu Valley for the Holi celebrations, Nepal Police said on Monday.
