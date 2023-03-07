Left Menu

Three boys drown in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-03-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 22:17 IST
Three boys drown in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, three boys drowned accidentally in the Lower Manair Dam canal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday, police said.

The boys, aged between 12 and 14, had got into the water for bath after celebrating Holi festival at around 3 PM, they said.

The deceased were studying in a high school in Karimnagar town, a senior police official said adding their bodies were fished out.

The bodies were shifted to Karimnagar Headquarters hospital for post mortem, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023