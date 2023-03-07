Three boys drown in Telangana

In a tragic incident, three boys drowned accidentally in the Lower Manair Dam canal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday, police said.

The boys, aged between 12 and 14, had got into the water for bath after celebrating Holi festival at around 3 PM, they said.

The deceased were studying in a high school in Karimnagar town, a senior police official said adding their bodies were fished out.

The bodies were shifted to Karimnagar Headquarters hospital for post mortem, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)