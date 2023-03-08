Scrap godown gutted in fire in Navi Mumbai
PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:32 IST
- Country:
- India
No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around Tuesday midnight, disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said, adding that the godown is situated in Pimpri village on the Mumbra-Panvel road.
Three fire engines brought the blaze under control after nearly two hours.
