Mumbai: Three men beaten up by group of Holi revellers; six held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:34 IST
Three men were assaulted in Sakinaka area of the city on Wednesday after they objected to a group of Holi revellers misbehaving with them, police said.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Jari-Mari Mata Mandir locality, said an official.

CCTV footage of the incident also went viral.

Pradeep Gupta and his friend Arbaz Sheikh (19) were passing through the area when some of the accused spotted them and started tearing off their clothes on the pretext of Holi celebration, he said.

Gupta then rang up Arbaz's elder brother Awed Sheikh who also reached the spot and questioned the accused.

But the accused assaulted all three of them with bamboo sticks and iron rods, the official added. ''We have arrested six accused for attempt to murder, rioting, etc. They were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till Friday,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Mahesh Reddy.

